FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things quiet down before Sergio moves in later this week!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A few leftover showers possible for Monday, otherwise a pretty quiet forecast is expected for the 1st part of the workweek. Things change before the weekend as the remnants of Sergio are expected to impact Arizona. Uncertainty is still high as far as the exact track, timing, and intensity with this system goes so make sure to check back for updates!
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Friday because of the expected impacts from Sergio. We do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
Don’t forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.
MONDAY: 30 percent chance of showers with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Clouds building in with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: 60 percent chance of showers. Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: 30 percent chance of showers lingering. Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.