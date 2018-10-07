FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, rain, and cooler temps on the way!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On Sunday our first fall cold front will roll through bringing us wind, rain, and cooler temps!
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. We do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
SUNDAY: 60 percent chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance of rain lingering in the morning with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. 20 percent chance of a storm.