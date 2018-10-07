Roadrunners score four in 3rd to beat Gulls in opener

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson fell behind 2-0 early but quickly rebounded and exploded in the third period with four goals Saturday night to beat visiting San Diego 6-4 in the AHL season opener for both teams.
Jens Looke’s scored both Tucson goals in a first period that saw five tallies between the two teams
San Diego extended their lead to 4-2 by the end of the second period.
In the third, Adam Helewka scored twice to bring it back to a 4-4 game.
Playing in his first American Hockey League and professional game, Matteo Gennaro scored the game-winning goal for Tucson midway through the third.
Returning leading scorer Michael Bunting added the insurance for the Roadrunners with under five minutes to go.
Adin Hill earned the win in net for Tucson, stopping 16 of 20.
New Head Coach Jay Varady earned his first win in his first game.
The Roadrunners (1-0) are back in action on Friday when the travel to San Diego to play the second game of the I-8 Border Rivalry with the Gulls.
Tucson claimed the award last season by registering a 7-4-0-1 record against the Gulls, totaling a score of 15-10 in points.
