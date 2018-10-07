Taking Aim: Indoor axe-throwing arena opens in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A sharp, new trend has made it’s way to Tucson.
“You know, as weird as it sounds, letting people throw axes for fun, it’s actually hitting the haunted house industry all over the country," said Bobby Sutton, CEO of Tucson Screamers, Inc.
Sutton learned about axe throwing at a conference in Nashville and brought them home, to his midtown haunted house. He has been running The Slaughterhouse for more than a decade and said now, it is more than just about getting scared.
The AxeHouse opened about three weeks ago. So far, Sutton said the attraction has hit the target on unmarked territory.
“It’s like playing darts with hatchets, so it’s a lot of fun," said Sutton.
Visitors can reserve a lane ahead of time, or pay by the throw, depending on the day and attraction operations. We caught Jennifer and Dirk Lamfers throwing for the first time during their ‘date night’ Saturday.
“I had heard about axe throwing when I was in Detroit a couple weeks ago and I looked up to see if there were any local and I was super excited to hear that the AxeHouse was open, so we booked an hour," said Jennifer Lamfers.
There are axeperts on hand, to help visitors get the hang of things. Sutton said most people get the hang of things after a five or ten minute training session.
“It’s all about experiences now, you want to do more than just sit down, on our off-nights when it’s not Slaughterhouse, it’s BYOB.”
Alcohol, and axes. Sutton said groups who book lanes when the haunted house is closed on certain days, can bring in something to sip on.
There are also a few rules so people steer clear of any 'axe’cidents. Clients must sign a waiver and you can only step up to swing if you are over 16-years-old. There are also dress code requirements.
“Biggest rule that we have besides age, is not open toed shoes, for obvious reasons," said Sutton.
Reservations are suggested if you plan to go with a group or for any events. Sutton said he is planning on putting together a recreational league at the AxeHouse in the near future.
“It’s something people want to do that’s different, that’s exciting," said Sutton. "So having an experience for people is very important.”
