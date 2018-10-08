Alligator camps out by family’s front door

(RNN) – When you live in southern Louisiana, you never know what’s going to show up on your doorstep.
There are plenty of neighborly critters living in the area’s swamps and bayous.
Late last week, a family in Breaux Bridge, a town of 8,000 about 45 miles west of Baton Rouge, discovered an alligator in front of their door.
They called the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office to see if a deputy could help encourage the gator to move along, especially since he was sporting a big toothy grin.
“Just another day in the life of a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy,” said a post on the sheriff department’s Facebook page. “Always look before you step!”
Sounds like good advice.
