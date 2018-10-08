Bitter fight over Kavanaugh shadows a conservative court

On a practical level, the four liberal justices need a vote from the right side of the court in which they otherwise divide on the familiar ideological fault lines. Kennedy and Sandra Day O'Connor were justices "who found the center," Kagan said, "and that's enabled the court to look as though it was not owned by one side of the other. It's not so clear that you know going forward that that sort of middle position — it's not so clear whether we'll have it."