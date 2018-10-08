Feeling stressed? Find out where Arizona ranks according to a new study

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Do you feel relaxed or stressed? Many people say the sun and relaxation of life in the desert are reasons they love living in Arizona, but a new study says Arizona isn't as laid back as we think.
In fact, Arizona is the fifteenth most-stressed out state in the nation according to study from Zippia.
Zippia is a career-building website that put together this study - using 6 criteria:
- Long commute times
- Unemployment
- Hours worked
- Population density
- Home price to income ratio
- Percent uninsured population
The three “most stressed” states: New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida.
The three “least stressed” states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska.
