Feeling stressed? Find out where Arizona ranks according to a new study
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
By Craig Thomas | October 8, 2018 at 4:46 PM MST - Updated October 8 at 4:46 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Do you feel relaxed or stressed? Many people say the sun and relaxation of life in the desert are reasons they love living in Arizona, but a new study says Arizona isn't as laid back as we think.

In fact, Arizona is the fifteenth most-stressed out state in the nation according to study from Zippia.

Zippia is a career-building website that put together this study - using 6 criteria:

  • Long commute times
  • Unemployment
  • Hours worked
  • Population density
  • Home price to income ratio
  • Percent uninsured population

The three “most stressed” states: New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida.

The three “least stressed” states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska.

Graphic of stressed out states (Source: Zippia)
Graphic of stressed out states (Source: Zippia)

