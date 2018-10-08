Former lawyer sentenced to 10.5 years for domestic violence death

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A former Tucson lawyer will spend the next decade in prison for his guilty plea in the 2015 death of his girlfriend.
A judge in Pima County sentenced Christopher Raboin on Monday, Oct. 8, to 10.5 years for the death of Rosalia Gilbert in her home in the 2500 block of East Richards Place, near Tucson Boulevard and Prince Road, on Nov. 16, 2015.
Court documents said Gilbert, 46, was bludgeoned to death.
Raboin, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was originally booked into the Pima County Jail for second-degree murder.
