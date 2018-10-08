Forum on gender-based violence bringing together politicians, southern Arizonans

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Tucson chapter of the non-profit Moms Demand Action is hosting a forum to discuss gender-based violence.
The forum is co-sponsored by many groups including Emerge!, the YWCA of Southern Arizona, and the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance.
Moms Demand Action says the reason it’s hosting the forum, aside from it being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is because of what statistics show. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that 1 in 4 women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner, 1 in 7 women have been stalked by an intimate partner to the point they felt fearful that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed, and that 1 in 5 women in the United States has been raped.
“This is a public health and public safety issue. It is something that we as a community should be talking about,” Ed Mercurio-Sakwa, CEO of Emerge!, said of gender-based violence.
In Arizona the numbers show a similar trend of violence towards women. During the year 2014 there were 109 domestic violence-related deaths in Arizona, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In 2012 Arizona ranked eighth in the nation in femicides (murders of women) per capita.
Violence against women is something that Mercurio-Sakwa acknowledges is a problem that affects the work they do at Emerge! for survivors of domestic violence.
“The reality is that as things are happening locally and nationally we’re getting a better grasp on the fact that domestic violence is not a stand-alone issue. That domestic violence is related to sexual assault and sexual harassment and other forms of violence against women,” Mercurio-Sakwa said.
Mercurio-Sakwa says Emerge! serves 6,000 victims and their kids every year. That may seem like a lot but the reality is, according to Mercurio-Sakwa, that number could be much higher because he says only 1 in 10 cases are reported.
“Sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence all share the same root and that is a socialization issue. It’s a belief that we have that it’s OK to treat other people this way, to control other people, to treat other people as objects. And far too often it is a male violence against women issue,” Mercurio-Sakwa said.
Moms Demand Action says its goal at tonight’s forum is to highlight those numbers and discuss them. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and to pick the brains of a few candidates up for election in November. David Garcia, January Contreras, and Victoria Steele are set to attend and share their thoughts on the issue of gender-based violence.
The forum starts at 6 p.m. at The Loft Cinema.
