Forum on gender-based violence bringing together politicians, southern Arizonans

Moms Demand Action says the reason it’s hosting the forum, aside from it being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is because of what statistics show. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that 1 in 4 women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner, 1 in 7 women have been stalked by an intimate partner to the point they felt fearful that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed, and that 1 in 5 women in the United States has been raped.