2 high school coaches arrested after postgame fight in IL

ROCKFORD, IL (WIFR/CNN) - Two high school football coaches are under arrest after one of them pulled a gun at a game at Rockford Lutheran High School.
Coaches Terrance Morris and Devorah Clark were arrested Saturday afternoon. That’s when their team, the Calumet City Thunderbolts, played against the home squad, the Rockford Renegades.
The visiting team’s coaches got into a fight with Rockford coaches and parents at the end of the game. Morris then pulled a gun, scaring the crowd, even though no shots were fired.
Morris has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and mob action. Clark is facing the same charges, plus resisting arrest and obstructing identification.
One neighbor said incidents like that one should not be happening in schools.
“Parents send their kids to school ... to the safest school, but recently parents really have a lot to worry about when young kids go to school, so we really need a lot of prayer for people at school,” neighbor Larry Lyman said.