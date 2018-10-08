Initiative seeks to repeal California's gasoline tax hike

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo Carl DeMaio, who is leading the Proposition 6 campaign, to repeal a recent gas tax increase, discusses a ballot measure he is proposing to provide money for road repairs and eliminate high-speed rail in Sacramento, Calif. California voters will soon decide whether to drive out a gasoline tax increase passed to fund transportation projects across the state. Proposition 6 seeks to repeal last year's decision by the Democratic-led Legislature to raise fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for roughly $5 billion a year in highway and road improvements and transit programs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (AP)