PCSD offers Rape Aggression Defense course

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A grant from the Department of Justice is enabling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to offer a free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course.
R.A.D. Systems was established in 1989 with the idea that self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain and easy enough to employ during confrontational situations, and is for women ages 12 and older.
The courses are offered on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. Dates are for a set of classes taken together, and both classes run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested need to call the PCSD Community Resources Unit at (520) 351-4615 to sign up; classes fill quickly, so don’t delay.
