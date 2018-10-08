Some opt to mark Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day

(RNN) - Though Columbus Day is a federal holiday, it is not recognized the same way everywhere.
Some places have found alternative ways to mark Monday, as some consider a holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus' "discovery" of the Americas offensive. Native Americans already had been in the Americas centuries before Columbus landed.
The arrival of Europeans in North and South America led to an era of colonization, with Europeans forcibly removing Native Americans from their lands.
Minnesota, Vermont, Alaska and Oregon celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, and South Dakota instead recognizes Native American Day as a legal holiday, stating “Native Americans Day is dedicated to the remembrance of the great Native American leaders who contributed so much to the history of our state.”
Hawaii recognizes Discoverers Day, which pays tribute to the original Polynesian discoverers of Hawaii, though it's not an official holiday.
Dozens of cities, including major U.S. cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Los Angeles, have opted to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day.
In its resolution, the city of Seattle stated that “the Commission recognizes that the celebration of Christopher Columbus and his alleged 1492 discovery of the lands that would later become known as the Americas works to celebrate an era of colonization and dispossession of indigenous peoples’ homelands, as well as the decimation of entire groups of indigenous peoples from North and South America.”
States also have opted to ignore the Columbus holiday altogether. Only 23 states and the District of Columbia give state employees paid time off on this day, the Pew Research Center stated.
Even Columbus, OH, which is named after the famed explorer, has opted to cancel the holiday, the Washington Post reported.
A delegation of Native nations first proposed Indigenous Peoples Day in 1977 at a United Nations-sponsored International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas.
Berkeley, CA, began celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in 1992, the 500th anniversary of Columbus' landing.
But some Italian-Americans have begun pushing back against the Columbus Day pushback, regarding the holiday as a celebration of their culture.
The Order Sons of Italy in America, in a statement, considers Columbus Day the only Italian-American heritage holiday and a patriotic holiday.
The group chose to focus instead on all the good the European migration has brought, including "Greek democracy, Roman law, Judeo-Christian ethics and the tenet that all men are created equal."
President Donald Trump chose to mark Monday as Columbus Day with a proclamation to honor “Christopher Columbus’s spirit of determination & adventure has provided inspiration to generations of Americans.”
