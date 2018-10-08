Trump calls on Chicago to embrace stop-and-frisk policing

A report last year by former U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlander Keys to assess how Chicago was compiling with the agreement on stop-and-frisk noted a dramatic decrease in the number of stops since the ACLU lawsuit, but found that officers were still targeting racial minorities. The number of investigatory stops fell from more than 1.3 million in 2014 and 2015 to just over 54,000 in the first six months of 2016, the report said.