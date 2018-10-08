22 Washington State comes back to defeat #21 Arizona Volleyball

TUCSON, AZ - 21st-ranked Arizona led No. 22 Washington State two sets to zero, but couldn't close out the match as the Cougars stormed back to defeat the Wildcats (20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13) on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center.
Arizona (14-4, 3-3 Pac-12), which was without two starters due to injury this week, was swept at home by No. 15 Washington and No. 22 Washington State a week after picking up a road sweep at No. 15 Oregon and Oregon State last week.
Arizona out-killed (66-65), out-dug (69-64) and out-aced (6-3) the Cougars (13-3, 4-2 Pac-12) in the match, but Washington State had 14 blocks to Arizona's nine in the match, which proved to be the difference.
Kendra Dahlke led the Wildcats with 23 kills, her 13th career 20-plus-kill match in her career, moving into seventh place alone in UA history.
The senior had 13 digs as well for her Pac-12-best 12th double-double of the season.
Julia Patterson also posted a double-double with 51 assists and 12 digs in the match. She added four kills and a block as well.
Devyn Cross finished with a career-high 14 kills on .545 hitting and added three blocks on the afternoon. Katie Smoot tied her career high with nine kills in the match.
Makenna Martin led UA with 17 of its 69 digs in the match. She was one of three Wildcats with at least 10.
Arizona heads to LA next weekend to face UCLA (Friday) and USC (Sunday).
