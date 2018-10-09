BBB warns of election scams as midterms loom

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Better Business Bureau wants to warn you about scams as we approach the midterm elections.
Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the final day to register to vote in dozens of states, including Arizona.
The BBB said it will be a busy day for scammers as they try to take advantage of last-minute registrations. One scam spreading across the nation claims voters can register over the phone.
Arizona election officials say while it’s easy to register, you can’t do it over the phone. The BBB says a major reg flag is if they say you were taken off the list of registered voters.
But Susann Miller with the BBB says scammers will continue to be busy as the midterm election looms.
Here are other scams to look out for:
- Campaign fund collections: The callers pose as political parties or organizations and ask you to make a donation. This then gives them access to your personal information. BBB says you can always call the campaign office directly if you would like to donate.
- Election survey scam: The callers again pose as political parties or organizations and ask you a series of legitimate-sounding questions. Once you complete the survey, they claim you won a prize and ask you to pay for shipping and handling.
- Vote by phone: The BBB says this was popular during the presidential election and they anticipate the same for midterms. The callers call, text or email you saying you can vote by phone. It is not possible to vote by phone, the BBB reminds.
Miller says with all the political ads being thrown at you, scammers hope to catch you off guard.
“It gets a little bit overwhelming so people kind of become a little bit numb to the situation and scammers are really hoping that you are. So, they’re hoping you just don’t have the energy to recognize a scam that is politically energized,” she explained.
Voters like Charles Bard urge you to slow down and be alert.
“Because people get in a rush to get their voting in and doing it and they wanna get their vote heard, so they may think that they can do it real quick but you know obviously they’re there to get personal information and get into your accounts or whatever and that’s not good for anybody.”
