Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Tucson Meet Yourself event

TUCSON, AZ - The 45th annual Tucson Meet Yourself event is this weekend and here is everything you need to know about the three-day event.
The event in downtown Tucson runs Friday-Sunday, Oct. 12-14 at a slight new location -- the public library and Jácome Plaza, which is near Church and Stone.
- When: October 12, 13, & 14, 2018
- Times: Friday and Saturday, 11am to 10pm; (Recess on performance stages on Friday from 2-4pm); Sunday 11am to 6pm
- Where: Downtown Tucson – Downtown Public Library and Jacomé Plaza & Church Ave., Stone Ave., & Pennington St.
- Cost: Free, but donations gladly accepted.
- More info: www.TucsonMeetYourself.org
- Pennington Street will be closed from Church to Stone.
- Church Avenue will be closed from Pennington to Alameda.
- Stone will be closed from Congress to Alameda.
- Pennington will be closed from Stone to Scott.
- Church will be closed from Alameda to Congress
- Pennington will be closed from Congress to Scott
- Businesses, parking garages and parking lots are open and accessible during the road closures. There are over 15,000 available parking spaces in Downtown Tucson.
While food is often what draws public to the festival, it’s the music, dance, and folk arts that keep them there, say festival organizers.
This year TMY welcomes 56 food booths, representing Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Greece, India, Jamaica, Japan, Laos, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Peru, Russia, Somalia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, Laos, as well as Hawaii, New England, the U.S. South, and the Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui people, indigenous to the Sonoran Desert region. Festival attendees can find dishes for $12 and under.
“Many of our vendors come from churches, clubs, and community groups. They cook and sell food that represents their culture and tradition and absolutely love to share that with the public. The money they make they keep. We keep their costs low and assist them with the logistic and organization to be successful. TMY is the largest grassroots entrepreneurial event in Tucson,” said Maribel Alvarez, Program Director of TMY and Associate Dean of Community Engagement at the University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
TMY is presented by Casino del Sol Resort, and produced by the Southwest Folklife Alliance.
In 2018, TMY continues its Visiting Performer Series, bringing to Tucson masters of national and international reputation in the heritage and traditional arts.
This year’s headliners include:
- Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers, Zydeco performers from New Orleans, Louisiana. Nathan Williams, Jr., started playing rubbord (washboard) at age 5 with his father, Nathan Williams, Sr., in the band, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas. He moved on to drums and accordion and recorded his first album, Zydeco Ballin, with the Big Timers at age 14. A master of the single note and triple row accordion and long-time favorite on the Zydeco circuit, Lil Nate studied jazz at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and currently teaches in UL’s traditional music program as part of the Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music.
- Mono Blanco, a Son Jarocho group from Veracruz, Mexico. Founded in 1997, Mono Blanco performs and studies traditional forms of Son Jarocho, a regional folk form of Mexican “son” music from Veracruz. It takes its name from “jarocho,” a colloquial term for people from Veracruz. The music blends indigenous, Spanish, and African sounds performed by an ensemble. One of the main instruments is small guitar called a jarana. Songs are often exchanges of improvised verses called décimas, meant to tease or provoke in jest.
This year, favorite local performers also return to the festival, including Gertie ‘N’ the TO Boyz waila band, Lajkonik traditional Polish dance troupe, local guitar master Gabriel Ayala, western music favorite Arizona Dance Hands, and Yaqui deer dancers. In total, 100 groups will perform on three stages over three days. A total 15 percent of the entire festival budget is paid in honoraria to artists.
The full three-day schedule can be viewed HERE.
- This year the Loft Cinema offers free films on Friday & Saturday nights of the festival in the Pima County Pavilion on Jácome Plaza. Films include Selena: a sing-along to the 1997 biopic, staring Jennifer Lopez as the late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Perez (127 min.), and RUMBLE: The Indians who Rocked the World, the 2017 feature documentary highlighting the role of Native Americans in popular music history (103 min.).
- The Festival’s live food demo stage, the Culture Kitchen, returns this year celebrating culinary traditions and how they are passed along families and community. Demonstrations will showcase the transfer of food knowledge via multigenerational cooking demonstrations. TMY also teams up with the UNESCO Tucson City of Gastronomy for a Food Justice Expo in this area, sharing information by organizations representing southern Arizona’s food system.
- San Xavier Cooperative Farm, Tohono O’odham Native Foods The San Xavier Cooperative Farm represents the farming traditions of Tohono O’odham people, agriculturalists in the region for over 4,000 years. Food offerings include cholla bud salsa, tepary beans, “kaiwusa” (ground roasted corn soup), mesquite cookie sand more. Adam Andrews, (520) 279-2998, aandrews@sanxaviercoop.org
- Holy Toledo Catering: Cuisine from the central Mexican state of Oaxaca, featuring rich sauces called mole (MOH-lay) made from blended many chiles, nuts, and spices. (520) 305-8617, jtoledo102580@yahoo.com
- La Fondita Chilena: Yamila El-Khayat spent Octobers during her childhood in a Tucson Meet Yourself food booth watching her mother and friends cook traditional Empanadas and sell them to hungry customers. “Being a part of Tucson Meet Yourselfagain as a vendor is a dream- come-true and a way for our family to continue the Tucson Meet Yourself legacy and tradition my family left behind years ago,” she says. Her booth features empanadas, humitas (similar to corn tamales), and Chilean salad. Yamila El-Khayat, yelkhayat@gmail.com, (520) 358-5555.
- BK’s Tacos: The well-known South Tucson restaurant brings its award-winning Sonoran hotdog to the festival, along with carne asada tacos, and caramelos. Benjamin Galaz, bktacos@gmail.com, Antonietta Rodriguez, antonietta@galazenterprises.com
- Solid Grindz Hawaiian Food Restaurant & Food Truck, Hawaiian BBQ Island Style cooking. This booth began as a food truck at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, where it generated a strong military following. Within two years, the owners opened a restaurant offering authentic Hawaiian and Polynesian food. One of the owners is Somaon, a culture in which primarily the men do the cooking.. Michele Mejia, (520) 338-3399, solidgrindz@gmail.com, http://www.solidgrindz.com/
- Off-the-Hook Seafood (New England/American South) “My self-care is cooking for others and watching them enjoy something I have prepared,” says Matthew Kearney, who started Off-the-Hood Seafood to remember the taste of home in New England, along with a “Southern zest.” He’ll be offering fried catfish, shrimp and oysters along with fries, hushpuppies, and slaw. Matthew Kearney, (520) 247-6640, bigmatt8164@gmail.com
- Nur Market and Restaurant (East Africa/Somali), a family-owned business started by the three eldest brothers of the Osman family, who came to Tucson as refugees from Mogadishu, Somalia, just before the civil war there began in 1990. They opened Nur Market in 2008 and added a restaurant in 2010. Offering lamb, goat, chicken, and fish dishes; shawerma; and sambusa (ground beef with spices and vegetables) Mohamed Osman, (520) 990-6074, nurmarketaz@gmail.comwww.nurmarketaz.com, https://www.facebook.com/nurmarketaz/
- Masri (Egyptian) Offering Koshary, considered to be the national dish of Egypt. A vegan dish blending rice, legumes, pasta, sauces and caramelized crispy onions, along with shatta, a spicy Middle Eastern, adapted here with the Sonoran chiltepin pepper. “This dish cannot be found served in any restaurant in Tucson,” says Jeremy Martin, whose recipe comes from years of research at various Koshary outlets throughout Egypt and a secret family recipe from his mother-in-law. Jeremy Martin, (520) 549-3350, artsj@hotmail.com
- Circus Arts TMY honors the rich tradition of circus arts in the region with local circus troupes offering demonstrations and performances in stilt walking, juggling, and acrobatics. Circus artist will also serve as official TMY buskers, helping volunteers collect donations for the Festival.
- TMY After Hours presents “Taconazo,” featuring live performances of traditional Flamenco and Son Jarocho, traditions that both reflect the rhythmic and vibrant art of zapateado, or the tapping of tacones, heels. Featured artists include Son Jarocho Collective and Flamenco Tucsonense with special guests Hector Vega (Hermosillo), Misael Barraza (Hermosillo), Olivia Rojas (El Paso), and Fabian & Katrina Sisneros (Albuquerque). Sunday, October 14th at EXO, 403 N 6th Ave, an intimate performance space just a few blocks from TMY festival grounds. Doors open at 6:30 pm. $10, advance tickets available.
- AIDSWALK Tucson celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and its 8th year of unique partnership with TMY. TMY shares festival grounds with the event on Sunday morning, allowing both organizations to share resources and offer mutual support. AIDSWALK Tucson raises funds for the care services, prevention programs, and LGBTQ initiatives of the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF). At TMY, SAAF also offers free HIV testing and displays the Names Quilt, honoring those who have died from HIV/AIDS.
- 120,000 people in attendance (triangulated based on total waste collected, police estimate, and square feet density formula every 3 hours)
- 100 performance acts booked on 3 stages; 100 Folk Artists (50% from Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui nations); 56 food vendors
- 80 community agencies sharing information or selling products
- Cost of the event: $330,000
- Number of Sponsors who make FREE event possible: 27
- Highest reported sales of a food booth over 3 days: $10,000
- $3.5M spiraling impact of TMY in the local economy
- $133,000 (money withdrawn in 2017 from private company ATMs placed in the event)
- Unique visits to TMY website the week of the festival: 32,000
- 20,000 lbs. of waste generated over 3 days
- 5,280 lbs. of food waste generated at TMY turned into compost (2016)
- 50% diversion rate from landfill achieved in 2017
- 750 volunteers