Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Tucson Meet Yourself event

“Many of our vendors come from churches, clubs, and community groups. They cook and sell food that represents their culture and tradition and absolutely love to share that with the public. The money they make they keep. We keep their costs low and assist them with the logistic and organization to be successful. TMY is the largest grassroots entrepreneurial event in Tucson,” said Maribel Alvarez, Program Director of TMY and Associate Dean of Community Engagement at the University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.