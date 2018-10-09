Forum focuses on domestic violence as survivors share stories

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Domestic violence survivors and awareness advocates came together Monday night, Oct. 8, at a forum in midtown Tucson.
Those in attendance were given a chance to ask questions and share stories with state political candidates, to find out what they would do to combat domestic violence if they won their election races.
It was organized by Moms Demand Action and held at Loft Cinema on Speedway Boulevard near Country Club Road.
The forum focused on common systematic barriers to accessing criminal justice, the organizers said.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that 1 in 4 women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their life, 1 in 7 women have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime to the point they felt fearful that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed, and that 1 in 5 women in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.
"Despite the alarming statistics of gender-based violence in the United States, the majority of survivors are failed by the criminal justice system," a news release from the forum organizers stated.
The candidates were asked questions by domestic violence survivors and advocates about changes that are needed in the criminal justice system at the state and federal level to ensure that all survivors have access to criminal justice and safety.
Three candidates sat on the panel including Democratic candidate for Governor of Arizona David Garcia, Arizona Attorney General candidate January Contreras, and State Senate candidate in LD9 Victoria Steele.
Moms Demand Action said Governor Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich refused to respond to their invite to attend and participate, though they reached out through multiple channels.
The Candidate Forum was co-sponsored by Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, Indivisible Tohono, Moms Demand Action – AZ, The National Organization for Women – NOW, Southern Arizona Gender Alliance – SAGA, YWCA Latina Leadership Institute - LLI, YWCA Southern Arizona, and YWCA Arizona - STAT-Stand Together Arizona Training & Advocacy.
Between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse served 5,831 participants and provided nearly 28,600 shelter nights for individuals and families seeking safety from domestic abuse. Emerge also fielded nearly 5,550 calls on the 24/7 multilingual crisis hotline: (888) 428-0101.
