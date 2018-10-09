Fuelwood permits available for sale on Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Fuelwood permits are available for sale on each of the five geographic units (Ranger Districts) on Coronado National Forest.
Permit sales will begin as early as Oct. 1 for some districts, while others will begin sales later in October or in early November as follows:
- Douglas Ranger District – permit sales begin Oct. 1, (520) 364-3468
- Nogales Ranger District – permit sales begin Oct. 9, (520) 281-2296
- Safford Ranger District – permit sales are year-round, (928) 428-4150
- Santa Catalina Ranger District – permit sales begin Nov. 1, (520) 749-8700
- Sierra Vista Ranger District – permit sales begin Oct. 9, (520) 378-0311
Fuelwood collecting seasons also vary by district, as do permit prices and cutting locations. Details and maps will be provided with the permits.
Individuals interested in obtaining fuelwood permits on Coronado National Forest are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office for information on the district’s fuelwood program and instructions on how to obtain permits.
