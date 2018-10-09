Golder Ranch Board Services Manager earns Master Municipal Clerk distinction

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Brooke Painter, Board Services Manager for the Golder Ranch Fire District is one of 54 in the State who have earned their Master Municipal Clerk designation.
She obtained the certification by successfully completing the program through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, which has an extensive and rigorous educational component and a professional contribution component.
“When our employees pursue advanced certifications and education it immediately benefits the employee but it also translates to a greater contribution to the community we serve. Brooke has always put the needs of the district first and her accomplishments professionally reflect that,” commented Fire Chief Randy Karrer in a recent news release.
Painter started her work with the Golder Ranch Fire District in November of 2001 and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Administration in 2014 from Columbia Southern University. She is the proud mother to her daughter, a senior at Ironwood Ridge High School.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.