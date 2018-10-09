Humane Society of Southern Arizona October Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Looking for a new furry friend? Here are a few available for adoption...
OCT. 8 - BUTTERSCOTCH
"I am a friendly girl who loves food!" Butterscotch (861618)
Butterscotch is a 6-year-old girl who is searching for her forever family. She is a laid back girl who walks well on a leash. Bring your family, dogs included, to meet Butterscotch at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. You can also give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 for more information.
OCT. 5 - CLEOPATRA
“I am an affectionate girl who has done well with some dogs, cats, and kids in my previous home.” Cleopatra (861262)
Cleopatra is a 1-year-old girl who can’t wait to find her forever home! In the past she has done well with some dogs, cats, and kids! Come fall in love with Cleopatra at PAWSH La Encantada at 2905 E. Skyline Dr. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 154.
OCT. 3 - DEXTER
"My dream family will love to go for walks and enjoy playtime!" Dexter (862253)
Dexter is a 2-year-old boy who is ready to find his forever home! In the past he has done well with some dogs and older kids. He would do best in a home without cats. Visit Dexter at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or leave us a question below.
OCT. 2 - CHLOE
“I am a shy girl who can easily be won over with a feather toy.” Chloe (860733)
Chloe is a 7-year-young girl who is ready to find her forever family. She loves to lay on a scratching post and play hide-and-seek with her blankets. Her dream home would let her sleep under the pet and have lots of treats. Bring your family to meet Chloe at PAWSH Park Place at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 133.
OCT. 1 - DAFFODIL
“I am a gentle girl who would love to fall asleep in your lap.” Daffodil (861794)
Daffodil is a 2-year-old girl who can’t wait to meet her forever family! She is a very friendly girl who loves to wag her tail. Bring your family, dogs included, to meet Daffodil at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
