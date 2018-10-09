Instagram is using new technology to help end cyberbullying

(CNN) - Instagram is cracking down on cyberbullying.
According to the company, new technology will proactively go after bullying and harassment on the platform.
That includes images and captions that compare, rank, or rate a person in a negative way.
Those posts will be sent to Instagram’s community operations team for human review.
This move is just one way the company is trying to combat bullying.
Starting Tuesday, a bullying comment filter is being applied to live videos.
The tool blocks offensive comments and removes spam.
Users can also turn off comments on individual Instagram posts and block posts with certain keywords.
