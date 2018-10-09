New database includes school shootings from past 5 decades

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Frustrated by the lack of a single source for information about school shootings in America, two former students of the Center of Homeland Defense and Security Naval Postgraduate School decided to create their own.
The result, the K-12 School Shooting Database created by David Riedman and Desmond O’Neill, can be found on the Center for Homeland Defense and Security website.
Users of the website will find data on incidents that range from mass shootings to accidental shootings where no one was killed. The data is also broken down into categories about hostage-taking, gender of shooters and victims and when the incidents happened.
Riedman said the goal was to include “every single time that a gun has been brandished, fired or a bullet hits school property for any reason regardless of the time of day or day of the week.”
