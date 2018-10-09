Oro Valley Celebration of the Arts

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Mark your calendars now, because October is National Arts & Humanities Month, and the Town of Oro Valley has partnered with local galleries, museums and businesses to offer specials all month long. Choose from free admission days, discounts on classes and purchases, free concerts, gallery tours and more. This month there are so many ways to enjoy Oro Valley’s budding arts and culture scene, so don’t miss a minute!
For more information on the events below, please visit www.orovalleyaz.gov or contact Margie Adler at 520-229-4758 or madler@orovalleyaz.gov. Be sure to follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening the rest of the year! Click here to view the Celebration of the Arts flyer.
Children’s Museum Oro Valley - 11015 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101 - FREE admission on Tuesday, October 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Toscana Studio and Gallery - 9040 N. Oracle Road - 20 percent off one item October 1 – 31, when mentioning Oro Valley’s Celebration of the Arts; Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m.
Mystic Rhythms Ballroom - 8035 N. Oracle Road - 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (45-minute lesson and 45-minute free dance); Special $5 admission on Saturday, October 20 (paid at the door); Join Oleksii Lytvyn and Carly Booth L. to learn Latin Cha Cha! Pre-register by calling 520-395-2464.
Artistry Academy Music & Art - 12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. Suite 120 - Receive $10 off when you sign up for our BYOB paint event on Saturday, October 13. Use code ARTS-MUSIC when you register at http://www.artistryacademy.net/painting-events.html. First music lesson or children’s art class is free when you join Artistry Academy for a minimum of one month. Offer valid October 1 – 31, 2018.
Western National Parks Association - 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive - Receive 15 percent off one item when mentioning Oro Valley’s Celebration of the Arts.
Arizona Music & Dance Academy - 7954 N. Oracle Road - $20 off first month of music or dance lessons when you register by October 20. Please call 520-219-9950.
Artist’s Nest at the El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort - 10000 N. Oracle Road - October 1 – 31, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. - Featured artist: Jim Harris, Photographer
Roche Tissue Diagnostics Ventana Gallery - 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive - Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and on the first and third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please call the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance at 520-797-3959, ext. 1. Advance notice of 48 hours is required.
Southern Arizona Arts Guild Exhibit at the Oro Valley Community Center - 10555 N. La Cañada Drive - Open Daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pop Up Arts Exhibit at the Oro Valley Marketplace - Exhibit open 24 hours - 1880 E. Tangerine Road (near State Farm); Art is popping up in vacant store fronts around Oro Valley, thanks to a partnership with Oro Valley’s public and private schools. During the month of October, check out the exhibit from Innovation Academy.
Pima Federal Credit Union Steam Pump - 11025 N. Oracle Road - Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. - During the month of October, stop by to see their sculpture, The Promise, by local artist Linda Ahearn.
Oh, for the Love of Music
The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165 - Wednesday, October 10, 5 – 7 p.m.
This FREE community jam session is open to musicians of all ages and skills! If you are looking for a music outlet, want to dust off your skills, or enjoy like-minded musicians, come on down and make some music with us!
Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch
Saturday, October 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Take a tour of Pusch House featuring an exhibit by Sherri Graves, enjoy the gardens and Heirloom Farmers Market.
Public Art Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Town’s many public art works. Tours offered year-round. - Tuesday, October 16, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
To reserve your space, contact Margie Adler at madler@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-4758.
The Town of Oro Valley offers free concert series every month, August through May. Visit online at www.orovalleyaz.gov to view the entire year’s lineup of free music!
Oro Valley Marketplace Concert Series: Bouncing Czechs – German Octoberfest - Century Theatres Courtyard, 12155 N. Oracle Rd. on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.
Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series: Jerome Rose – Acoustic Guitar & Vocals - Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m.
