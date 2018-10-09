Oro Valley Celebration of the Arts

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Mark your calendars now, because October is National Arts & Humanities Month, and the Town of Oro Valley has partnered with local galleries, museums and businesses to offer specials all month long. Choose from free admission days, discounts on classes and purchases, free concerts, gallery tours and more. This month there are so many ways to enjoy Oro Valley’s budding arts and culture scene, so don’t miss a minute!