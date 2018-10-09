Pet supply store now open at PACC

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - “Central Pet: Adopt. Shop. Give,” is the new pet store in the Pima Animal Care Center lobby. The store was made possible through a collaboration with Friends of PACC, the official nonprofit partner to the shelter.
“This store is another way we can help set PACC pets up for success in their new homes,” said Jennifer Camano, Executive Director of Friends of PACC, in a recent news release.
The store offers top-of-the-line enrichment items, toys, bones, treats, collars, and leashes at prices that are competitive with other local pet stores. For County employees and all pet lovers in our community, this store offers items pets will love that you can’t find anywhere else. A full 50% of the proceeds go directly to the Friends of PACC so shopping for your pets at the store helps PACC save more lives.
It also has everything that foster caregivers need to keep their pets happy and healthy. This includes kitten formula, bottles, bowls, and beds—a as well as puppy and kitten food.
“Come and shop for your own pets and while you’re here, you can purchase a toy or treats from the store for our shelter pets!” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach in the same release. “Every item in this store is designed to make pets lives’ better and whether you’re shopping for your animal at home or a pet you’re adopting, you can be sure your purchase will help save the life of a homeless animal.”
The store is open seven days a week during PACC’s regular operating hours. A grand opening celebration with a live radio broadcast, food, fun, and prizes will be held at the store on Saturday, Oct. 20.
