Sahuarita police searching for suspects in thefts from vehicles

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in several thefts from vehicles.
According to a SPD news release the four thefts occurred on Monday, Oct. 1 in the Madera Highlands neighborhood in Sahuarita. The suspects were seen on surveillance video, checking vehicles.
SPD believes that the vehicles appeared to be unlocked, as there was no damage to any of the vehicles doors or windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD via 911 or the SPD Tip Line at 520-344-7847.
Sahuarita police are also advising all residents to lock their vehicles and place valuables inside their homes.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.