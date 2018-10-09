Sailor who died in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest in Massachusetts after 77 years

BOURNE, MA (WBZ/CNN) - The body of a World War II sailor from Connecticut has returned home.
Stephen Pepe was laid to rest Monday surrounded by family.
He was home after 77 years.
His niece, now 99, was there to receive the flag from his coffin.
"He was quite a man,” said Terry Kovacs. “He used to send me postcards and the ones he'd send me were all embroidered in silk."
Pepe was 43 when his battleship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked in Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The USS Oklahoma sunk that day and 429 crewmen died.
His remains were recently identified.
"I wanted him not to be anonymous and not to be with other people,” Kovacs said. “I want him to be alone in a beautiful place near his family."
Born in 1898, Pepe spent most of his life serving his country.
“He was in the Army before the Navy,” said Joe Pepe, Stephen Pepe’s great nephew. “I have a picture of him in the Army. He was In World War I.”
Now, years later, the Connecticut native is finally back in New England.
"We will always take care of our folks, no matter where you go, no matter where you land," said Rear Adm. Carol Lynch.
Copyright 2018 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.