Sierra Vista residents invited to run or walk with shelter dogs

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is inviting runners and walkers to let some of the shelter’s high energy dogs tag along as they rack up miles. The event began Monday, Oct. 1, and runs through Monday, Dec. 31, for Running with Paws.
The shelter hosts Running with Paws each year to encourage community members to walk or run with the shelter’s dogs, which helps ensure these dogs are happy, healthy, and adoptable. Anyone who reaches 20 miles on or before Monday, Dec. 31, will be awarded a Running with Paws 20-mile club T-shirt. Mileage is recorded on a pedometer and logged by shelter staff after each walk or run.
“We rely on our dedicated volunteers to get the many dogs in our care out and walking each day, which is so important for their temperament and overall health,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a recent news release. “Our high energy dogs love to get moving, so they are a great match for joggers seeking a new running buddy. The dogs are awesome motivators!”
Participants can fill out volunteer applications at the shelter to get started and will be paired with an experienced dog walker who will show them the ropes. If a volunteer is interested in walking or running with a dog before or after the shelter’s typical operating hours, additional training is required.
Located at 6799 E. Highway 90, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (520) 458-4151.
