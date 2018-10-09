TPD report reveals new details on east side home drug death

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Newly released reports from the Tucson Police Department reveal why police had to block off an east-side home back in July.
New records state that police found fentanyl inside the residence, forcing police and fire personnel to put on hazmat suits before entering the property.
Records show, the incident began after Jose Ruiz called 911. He had been looking for his mother-in-law. He told police that she would be at the house near 29th and Pantano.
Before he called police, Ruiz checked the door and the lock was missing. He walked in and looked around. Then he entered the master bedroom and discovered the feet of someone. Records show that he left and called 911.
Investigators later determined that woman found inside the house was Ana Orozco, Ruiz’s mother-in-law. Police say, she had died of an overdose.
As we read more into the report. We found something very interesting. The homeowner, Everado Orozco had been taken to the hospital a day earlier. Orozco’s brother took him to the hospital, where police later found the brother dead in the hospital parking lot.
Investigators found a white substance next to him. Tests on the substance showed that it was a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and amphetamines.
We have also learned that the DEA has taken over the case.
