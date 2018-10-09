Tucson Meet Yourself in need of volunteers at new festival location

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Help is needed at one of Tucson’s mainstay festivals in its new home.
Jacome Plaza in downtown Tucson is already being prepped for thousands of people to descend upon the Tucson Meet Yourself festival. Booths and tents are already in place to hold about 100 performers, 100 folk artists, and 50 food vendors, organizers said, at the October 12-14 event.
More than 100 volunteers are still wanted as the festival moves out of its old El Presidio Park home, as Tucson Meet Yourself organizers said they physically grew out of their past location.
“This year, we’ll surround the Tucson Public Library, running along North Stone and Church Avenues, between Congress and Alameda, and on Pennington Avenue,” the festival’s website stated. “El Presidio Park can no longer sustain the weight of the event due to the underground parking lot.”
With all that growth the festival’s Volunteer Coordinator, Tyler LePeau, is calling on people to come in and assist in the fun.
“It’s not life, as usual. When you go to a festival it’s a time to reflect, try new things, and become connected in a deeper sense to your community,” she said.
The festival undergoes many efforts to be “green.”
“With our past achievements, 5,280 lbs of food waste generated at Tucson Meet Yourself was turned into compost. We need sustainability volunteers to help us achieve this goal,” Tucson Meet Yourself organizer Jessica Escobedo said in an email. “Unfortunately, it’s the area/position that requires the most volunteers with the least amount of signups.”
The festival is happening rain or shine, in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 12 and 13, and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14.
Tucson Meet Yourself is a free festival, but they sell water, sodas, t-shirts, and merchandise during the festival to raise funds.
