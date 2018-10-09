Tucson ranks #35 on list of ‘foodie cities’

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - You would think that the only UNESCO ‘City of Gastronomy’ in the U.S. would rank higher on the list, but Tucson only reached #35, that is according to a new report from WalletHub.
According to Wallet Hub they used the following criteria to determine the rankings of 180 cities - affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.
See how Arizona cities ranked on the list -
- 35. Tucson, AZ
- 38. Phoenix, AZ
- 41. Tempe, AZ
- 75. Scottsdale, AZ
- 82. Chandler, AZ
- 85. Mesa, AZ
- 117. Glendale, AZ
- 134. Peoria, AZ
- 146. Gilbert, AZ
The top 10 “Foodie Cities” are:
- Portland, OR
- San Francisco, CA
- Miami, FL
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- Orlando, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Seattle, WA
- San Diego, CA
- Austin, TX
Read the full study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/
