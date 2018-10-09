Tucson ranks #35 on list of ‘foodie cities’

Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
By Elizabeth Walton | October 9, 2018 at 3:44 PM MST - Updated October 9 at 3:44 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - You would think that the only UNESCO ‘City of Gastronomy’ in the U.S. would rank higher on the list, but Tucson only reached #35, that is according to a new report from WalletHub.

According to Wallet Hub they used the following criteria to determine the rankings of 180 cities - affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.

See how Arizona cities ranked on the list -

  • 35. Tucson, AZ 
  • 38. Phoenix, AZ 
  • 41. Tempe, AZ 
  • 75. Scottsdale, AZ 
  • 82. Chandler, AZ 
  • 85. Mesa, AZ 
  • 117. Glendale, AZ 
  • 134. Peoria, AZ 
  • 146. Gilbert, AZ 

The top 10 “Foodie Cities” are:

  1. Portland, OR
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Miami, FL
  4. New York, NY
  5. Los Angeles, CA
  6. Orlando, FL
  7. Las Vegas, NV
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. San Diego, CA
  10. Austin, TX
Source: WalletHub

Read the full study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/

