WATCH: Congressional debate between Kirkpatrick, Peterson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Public Media is hosting a congressional debate between Ann Kirkpatrick and Lea Marquez Peterson Tuesday night.
The debate is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the University of Arizona campus.
You can watch the debate on the AZPM Facebook page and website. We have also embedded the video player below.
Former Rep. Kirkpatrick emerged from a competitive Democratic primary in August to win the nomination for an open Arizona House seat that is seen as one of the races the national party is looking to flip as it seeks to gain control of the House of Representatives in November.
Kirkpatrick beat recurring candidate Matt Heinz and five others. The race for the seat being vacated by Rep. Martha McSally, who won a GOP primary for the U.S. Senate, and is seen as a swing district where both Democrats and Republicans have won in the past.
On the Republican side, Peterson beat Brandon Martin, Casey Welch and Danny Morales. Peterson, CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, outraised her opponents by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
