WATCH: Phoenix road rage caught on video

PHOENIX (AZ FAMILY/CNN) - A road rage situation in Phoenix was captured on video.
An 18-wheeler was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 10 a few weeks ago.
The truck then cut off a small vehicle before the driver got out -- in the middle of the highway -- to confront the other driver.
One commuter caught the whole thing on his dash camera. The man asked that he not be named, but he wanted to share his video.
“I see a small Dodge Dart - it comes into the lane on my left - very aggressively,” he said. “But, what happened a second later literally had me saying a couple of expletives.”
His camera was rolling as he was forced to stop.
"Semi cuts through traffic about a quarter of a mile and then swerves through the right lane to cut off the Dodge," he said.
All traffic was forced to stop, or swerve around.
“The driver of the semi is blocked in the Dodge, jumped out of his rig and is now basically in a confrontation at the driver window,” the driver said.
AZ Family contacted Turbo Express, the company the truck driver works for.
The company was showed the video, but said it backs the decision their driver made.
Turbo Express said the driver of the Dodge Dart pointed a gun at their employee. They said that is why he went after the car.
Turbo Express also said the incident would be “reported to the proper authorities," but Arizona DPS said it never was.
The driver who filmed the encounter said the truck driver put a lot of lives in danger.
“The bottom line - whatever happened between the two just a few minutes before, it pales in comparison to what the semi did.,” he said. “Taking matters into his own hands and endangering the lives of a number of other drivers. That’s a 10-ton truck weaving around cars during rush hour.”
Operation Safe Roads gave a few tips if you are ever in a similar situation.
- Make every attempt to get out of the way of the aggressive driver
- Avoid eye contact
- Call 911
