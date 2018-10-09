WATCH: UA Wildcats fan jumps railing, exercises on sideline during game

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - “Do it. Go, right now.”
With that bit of encouragement, a Wildcats fan jumped onto the field during Arizona’s game against Cal in Tucson on Saturday night, Oct. 6.
According to the video, the fan's name is Caden.
The stunt was posted to Instagram and Twitter by both Barstool Sports Arizona and 5th Year early Tuesday, Oct. 9.
By 11:30 a.m., the video had been viewed more than 600,000 times.
After jumping the railing, Caden worked out on a exercise bike for a few seconds. After that, he stood on the sideline near players and coaches as play resumed.
The video doesn’t show when, or if, Caden was escorted out of the area.
While everyone was laughing, it does bring up questions about the level of security at University of Arizona sporting events.
According to the policies and procedures posted on the UA website, no one is “allowed on the field at any time without proper credentials.”
Tucson News Now has reached out to the school for comment.
Another video, which can be seen below, by Barstool Arizona shows a fan drinking from a large glass bottle after the Wildcats' win.
With the clear bag policy at UA, one can wonder how the bottle got into the stadium.
According to the school’s policy, no outside food or drink other than plastic water bottles are allowed inside Arizona Stadium.
