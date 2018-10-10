Accused Arizona child predator arrested by federal agents

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An Arizona man is facing a host of sex crime charges, including child prostitution, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Tommy Siqueiro III, 36, was arrested in San Francisco on Tuesday, Oct. 9 after a manhunt that spanned multiple states.
Siqueiro is being held on a $15 million bond and will be extradited to Apache County.
Authorities said he solicited sex from underage girls in Springerville.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Springerville Police Department helped in his capture.
