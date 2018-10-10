Fatal pedestrian collision forces road closure in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A pedestrian was killed Tuesday, Oct. 9, in a crash in midtown Tucson, city police said.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said it happened near North First Avenue and East Mohave Road.
Dugan said First Avenue is closed from Prince to Fort Lowell.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Dugan.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
