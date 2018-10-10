FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sergio to bring widespread rain to southern AZ!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Expect a slow warming trend through tomorrow. Things will begin to change before the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Sergio impacts Arizona.
Uncertainty is still high as far as the exact track, timing and intensity with this system; but we will keep updating you so make sure to check back.
As of Wednesday morning, Sergio a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph.
Sergio, more 1,000 miles southwest of Tucson, will continue to weaken and will likely be a tropical storm or depression once it starts impacting southern Arizona. Think Hurricane Rosa, which hit western Arizona and the Phoenix area hard last week while bringing a few inches of rain to the Old Pueblo.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Friday because of the expected impacts from Sergio.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Clouds building in with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: 70 percent chance of showers. Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: 40 percent chance of showers lingering. Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: 50 percent chance of showers and storms. Highs around 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions, highs in the low 80s. 10 percent chance of storms.
TUESDAY: More of the same. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. 10 percent chance of storms.