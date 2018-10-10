Former Adidas consultant claims he paid Deandre Ayton’s father

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A former consultant for shoe company said he paid the families of several star basketball recruits, including former University of Arizona standout Deandre Ayton.
According to ESPN, T.J. Gassnola admitted to the payments in federal court Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Gassnola, who worked for Adidas, said he also paid the families of Brian Bowen Jr., Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa and Dennis Smith Jr.
The payments have nothing to do with the University of Arizona basketball program. The money was either to get players to go to Adidas-sponsored schools or play for Adidas-sponsored club teams. The Arizona Wildcats are a Nike-sponsored program.
Gassnola was testifying in the wire fraud trial against Adidas executive James Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code Jr. and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.
Wildcats fans will remember Dawkins' name.
In February 2018, an ESPN story claimed head coach Sean Miller was caught up in the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball that spurred the current trial.
The ESPN report, which used unnamed sources, claimed Miller was recorded talking with Dawkins about paying $100,000 to ensure Ayton signed with the Wildcats.
Miller and the school immediately disputed the report.
Miller sat out a few games, but returned when University of Arizona President Robert Robbins and the Arizona Board of Regents announced he would remain head coach.
ESPN said Miller told Dawkins to deal directly with him (Miller), instead of former assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson when it came to finalizing the agreement.
Arizona was first got caught up in the scandal in late 2017 when Richardson was one of four assistant college basketball coaches indicted by a federal grand jury. Gatto, Code, Dawkins and Brad Augustine were also indicted at that time.
The other assistants charged are Chuck Person of Auburn, Tony Bland of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.
In total, 10 men were accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents.
Richardson is facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy.
Prosecutors said Richardson was paid a total of $20,000 in bribes, some of which he kept for himself and some of which he gave to at least one high school athlete to get him to play for Arizona.
According to the FBI, Richardson received $5,000 on June 20, 2017 while in Manhattan, N.Y. , and $15,000 one month later while in New Jersey.
The Wildcats later fired Richardson.
Last week, Bowen’s father testified his family was offered thousands of dollars to play at several major programs, including the University of Arizona.
Bowen Sr. said Dawkins told him he could get $50,000 to play for the Wildcats, $150,000 to go to Oklahoma State or $100,000 to go to Creighton.
Prosecutors claim Bowen Jr. ended up signing with Louisville after a deal was struck to pay the family $100,000.
