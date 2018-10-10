Group trying to reduce crime in west-side neighborhood

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For many Tucsonans Miracle Mile does not conjure up happy or pleasant thoughts, in fact quite the opposite. As many know the history of the area and its reputation.
However, solutions to crime in the area and surrounding areas are just in the initial stages thanks to Thrive in the O-5, a community based crime reduction program.
They are working to get a list of all the problems in the area and are getting them straight from the community, after having had the first vision session at Tucson Police Department’s West-Side station.
“We are looking at this area. We are focused here because there it higher crime rates here and there is a huge opportunity to improve things because it is concentrated and that’s the first part of the project figuring out why it’s here,” said Nadia Roubicek, the project coordinator.
The plan is to get information about the problems, look at the crimes stats, come up with a solution and then take action. This is part of a 3-year, $1 million Department of Justice grant. The area they are looking at encompasses is between Miracle Mile and Speedway and then from I-10 to the Oracle area.
Tucson News Now caught up with Amanda Frazier. She owns a tattoo shop near Oracle and Miracle Mile.
"When we were looking for retail places this was one that we came across," said Amanda Frazier, a business owner in the area. "We loved it because they do live music six nights a week."
Frazier has owned a tattoo shop with her husband for more than 4 years. She has seen some things outside the shop window.
"I would say the thing that we see the most is prostitution, drug use, drug deals, the occasional fight there's a lot of activity," said Frazier, who also said those problems find there way to an over flow parking lot nearby.
Her approach to the issues is different though.
“We are not combative with the homeless or the drug addicts,” she said. “We are not judgmental, we don’t put them in a position to become aggressive. I think that helps just to do it in a kind way.”
Frazier couldn't make the meeting, but she plans on getting involved.
In her eyes, to reduce the problems the community has to band together.
“I think something that would be helpful would be like as business owners we could all keep an eye out an be proactive in the community,” Fraizer said.
There is one more meeting this week, where the group would like to hear from business owners and residents about the problems in the area and if they have solutions. That meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Good News Church at 701 W. Glenn.
