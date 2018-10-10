Help OVPD, GRFD support annual pillow project

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - This October marks the second annual pillow drive for Emerge!
Both the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) and the Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) are supporting the Law Enforcement Wives Club (LEWC) with the pillow drive for domestic violence victims.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Emerge! is the sole provider in Tucson for domestic abuse crisis intervention, housing, prevention, education and support. Every year, Emerge! uses a thousand pillows in their shelters and LEWC has set a goal to provide them pillows for a year.
New, standard size pillows, in the original package can be dropped off at the listed GRFD stations or OVPD station until Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- OVPD lobby - 11000 N. La Canada Drive
- Golder Ranch Fire Station #380 lobby - 1175 W. Magee
- Golder Ranch Fire Station #377 lobby - 355 E. Linda Vista
Please join OVPD and GRFD to help support victims of domestic violence with a safe night’s sleep.
