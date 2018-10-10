Little known Halloween facts

By Elizabeth Walton | October 9, 2018 at 5:41 PM MST - Updated October 9 at 5:45 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Many know that Halloween is a time for kids to dress up and go trick or treating, but there is a little bit more to the holiday.

Here are a few facts you may not know:

  • The owl is a popular Halloween image. In medieval Europe, owls were thought to be witches, and to hear an owl’s call meant someone was about to die
  • Halloween also is recognized as the 3rd biggest party day after New Year's and Super Bowl Sunday.
  • If you see a spider on this night, it could be the spirit of a dead loved one who is watching you.
  • Halloween is one of the oldest celebrations in the world, dating back over 2000 years to the time of the Celts who lived in Britain.

