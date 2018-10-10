Little known Halloween facts

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Many know that Halloween is a time for kids to dress up and go trick or treating, but there is a little bit more to the holiday.
Here are a few facts you may not know:
- The owl is a popular Halloween image. In medieval Europe, owls were thought to be witches, and to hear an owl’s call meant someone was about to die
- Halloween also is recognized as the 3rd biggest party day after New Year's and Super Bowl Sunday.
- If you see a spider on this night, it could be the spirit of a dead loved one who is watching you.
- Halloween is one of the oldest celebrations in the world, dating back over 2000 years to the time of the Celts who lived in Britain.
