Man allegedly makes young girl help shoplift, netting about $1,000 in stuff

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA (KOVR/CNN) - Police are looking for a man who uses a young girl, presumably his daughter, to help him shoplift.
Authorities said involving a child may help them press additional charges when he is caught.
Detectives said the man is using the little girl as a decoy to steal from Dollar General stores across Stanislaus County.
Deputy Raj Singh said the man was "grabbing items and placing them in her hands and then going towards the back of the store, putting her down, and getting the items and concealing them on his body and then walking out the store."
Singh said the man has gotten away with it possibly dozens of times, using his daughter to steal about $1,000 worth of items from Dollar General stores in a matter of months.
Police said he steals things like household goods and food, but detectives aren't concerned about the stolen stuff.
“As bad as the theft is, our primary concern is the welfare of this child,” Singh said.
For many, it’s a crime so heartbreaking, they said they’re reserving judgment.
“That’s a horrible thing to expose your child to,” one man said. “It’s teaching them a bad lesson. And as I walked through the store, I thought to myself, I don’t really know their story. I don’t know what they’re going through.”
Detectives aren't being so soft though.
Petty theft is a misdemeanor, but they’re hoping a child endangerment charge will make it a felony.
Dollar General’s corporate store had no comment.
Copyright 2018 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.