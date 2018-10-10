Man gets life in prison for shooting at federal agents in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An Arizona man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting at federal agents during a 2016 standoff in Tucson.
Jack Witt Voris, 47, was sentenced to more than 145 years in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
“As a society governed by laws, we cannot tolerate assaults on our law enforcement officers,” stated First Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth A. Strange. “Our office is committed to prosecuting these cases, and we thank all of the agencies that assisted in this important investigation."
Voris was arrested in Tucson in October 2016 after an hours-long standoff at a south-side hotel.
The US Marshal’s Office was trying to serve a warrant for Voris, who was wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Cochise County. Voris, armed with a handgun, fired at the agents. No one was injured.
The incident forced the hotel to be evacuated, but Voris eventually surrendered peacefully.
Voris, of Cottonwood, was found guilty on six counts of assault on a federal officer in February 2018.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.