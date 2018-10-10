Missing tortoise returned to owners

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A 60 pound tortoise who escaped his backyard enclosure in midtown Tucson in late August has made his way home.
"Flash," a large African Sulcata tortoise, went missing in late August, but was caught on camera being picked up and put in the back of a blue minivan that same day.
After the story aired on television and was seen on social media last week, the tortoise was returned to the owners on Sunday.
"We are still just so happy to have him home," says owner Don Falk, who adopted Flash five years ago. "We are so amazed that we were able to connect with the people who found him and get him home safe."
The Falk's say the tortoise can live to anywhere between 60 and 80 years old.
“We plan on transferring his care to our children someday,” says Falk. “He is part of the family.”
