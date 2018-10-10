Murkowski on Trump: I know Alaska 'better than he does'

File - In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks to members of the media after a vote to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill. Alaska Republican party leaders plan to consider whether to reprimand Murkowski for opposing Kavanaugh's confirmation. The party has asked Murkowski to provide any information she might want its state central committee to consider. Murkowski told reporters that if she worried about political repercussions she wouldn't be able to do the job Alaskans expect her to do. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)