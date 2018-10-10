Pima County courts offering extended hours during special weekend event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several of Tucson’s area courts will be at the Pima County Public Service Center on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 240 N. Stone Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
Residents will be able to address court matters like outstanding warrants, suspended driver licenses, as well as to address civil traffic infractions, pay fines and reestablish payment plans during the extended hours, if they haven't been able to do so beforehand.
The following judges and staff will be at the Saturday Court event:
- Pima County Consolidated Justice Court
- Green Valley Justice Court
- Marana Municipal Court
- Oro Valley Magistrate Court
- Tucson City Court
Parking will be free in the Public Service Center garage, located adjacent to the courthouse.
