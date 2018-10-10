Sahuarita police asking for help identifying shoplifting suspects

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating suspects in two separate shoplifting incidents that occurred earlier this month.
According to a SPD news release the first incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 3 around 4:45 p.m. when a male suspect walked into a TJ Maxx in Sahuarita. He proceeded to the men's department where he reportedly filled a shopping cart with miscellanous clothing and two backpacks.
The suspect then left the store with the cart, without paying for the items. According to SPD the suspect then got into a black, four-door sedan.
A second incident occurred just two days later, on Friday, Oct. 5, this time at the Sahuarita Walmart around 3:55 p.m.
The male suspect walked into the store and proceeded to the back, grabbing a multi-purpose dolly from the hardware department. He also took a Barbie Power Wheels from the toy department and then left the store without paying for the two items.
He got into a white Dodge Ram truck.
The Sahuarita Police department is looking for any information on the identity of either suspect or anyone who might have witnessed these crimes. Anyone with information can contact SPD through 911 or our Tip Line at 344-7847.
