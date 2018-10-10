Silver Alert issued for missing Avondale man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Henry Ramirez on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
According to the Avondale Police Department, officers responded to 900 S. Central (Avondale) around 3:50 p.m. on a missing person call for Ramirez, who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 5.
His pick-up truck has been located in the desert near Estrella Parkway and Calistoga, according to Avondale police.
Ramirez is described as white, 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes; he is in the early stages of dementia.
Anyone with information on the 75-year-old is asked to contact the Avondale PD at (623) 333-7001.
