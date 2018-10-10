SNAP THE VOTE: How Arizonans feel about Kavanaugh confirmation

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after weeks of controversy surrounding sexual assault accusations alleged by Christine Blasey Ford.
Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ), each running for Arizona’s Senate seat this midterm cycle, have not yet released statements about Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment.
CBS reported out of voters interviewed before Saturday’s Senate confirmation vote 41 percent of Arizonans supported confirming Kavanaugh while 39 percent opposed. According to these polls, Kavanaugh’s confirmation looks unlikely to change voters’ minds. CBS reported only 3 percent of those interviewed said Kavanaugh’s confirmation would make them think about voting differently.
McSally and Sinema did not release statements about Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court, but they did have comments regarding last week’s controversial comments about Ford’s testimony.
Last week President Trump mocked Ford’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony at a rally in Mississippi, eliciting reactions from politicians including those in Arizona. Republican responses to Trump’s rally comments were mixed but prominent members of the party including Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) denounced the spectacle.
“I thought it was obviously insensitive and appalling frankly. There’s no time or place particularly to discuss something so sensitive at a political rally. It’s just wrong,” Flake said in an interview with CBS 5 Arizona.
Notably, in statements to the press McSally focused on her efforts to get Trump to an Arizona rally. Some noted the difference between McSally’s openness with the press about her high school sexual abuse experience and her dodging commentary on Trump’s mockery of Ford.
Sinema released a statement condemning Trump’s Ford testimony comments according to 3TV CBS 5 Arizona.
“Like most Americans, I was sickened by those comments. Sexual assault and sexual harassment are always wrong, and there is no situation in which it is acceptable to mock a survivor’s pain,” Sinema’s statement said.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.