Trial begins for Tucson woman accused of burning daughter

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The trial for the Tucson woman accused of intentionally burning her child began this week.
Samantha Osteraas is facing two counts of child abuse after her 5-year-old daughter suffered severe burns in December 2016.
A jury was picked by Wednesday afternoon and opening statements were expected to begin later in the day.
According to court records, Osteraas said she didn’t realize the bath water was that hot. Investigators said the water was almost 130 degrees and determined the child second-degree burns were not the result of an accident.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety removed three other children from the home.
While in jail, Osteraas was assaulted by two inmates at the Pima County Jail. Authorities said the attackers referenced Osteraas' injured child and threatened to kill her.
Osteraas was offered protective custody when she was first booked, as her charges involved a child and extended media coverage. She reportedly declined the protection.
After the attack Osteraas requested the protective custody and was granted it.
The case has been followed close by many in Tucson.
In addition to the burns, the child may have suffered physical and sexual abuse as well as neglect for years.
In December 2012, Arizona Department of Child Safety investigators received reports of neglect by “unknown parents.”
The claims were later determined to be unsubstantiated.
By April 2013, records show she was neglected by her biological parents. The child was removed from the home. The allegations were substantiated.
In January 2015, DCS received a report that a caregiver neglected the child. An investigation revealed the claims were substantiated.
In May 2015, a caregiver was accused of physically abusing the child.
An investigation declared the child safe in the home and the claims were unsubstantiated.
In November 2015, a report was received that the girl’s biological father sexually abused her and biological mother physically abused her.
Those allegations were unsubstantiated.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.